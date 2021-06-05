Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $32,545,399.25 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,451.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,453.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,311.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

