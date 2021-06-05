Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.