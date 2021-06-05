Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,922 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Winnebago Industries worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WGO opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

