Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Appian worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at $1,140,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 61.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of Appian stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.