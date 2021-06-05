Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Patterson Companies worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.