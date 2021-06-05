ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 175,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.