Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Raised to $326.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $326.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $217.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

