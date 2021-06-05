Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after buying an additional 1,432,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $121,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 280,684 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

