Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

