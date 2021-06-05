Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $728.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.75. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.