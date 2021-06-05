Alchemix Price Tops $757.86 on Major Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $757.86 or 0.02101358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $214.98 million and $2.64 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00075691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00999318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.85 or 0.09873401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.