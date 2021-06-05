Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells $395,105.15 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $395,105.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,533 shares in the company, valued at $36,002,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALG opened at $151.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,311,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

