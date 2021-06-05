Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells $395,105.15 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $395,105.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,533 shares in the company, valued at $36,002,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:ALG opened at $151.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,311,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
