Aitra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $147.00 (AITRA)

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Aitra has a total market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $147.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aitra coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00011547 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aitra has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00249041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.01132558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,242.86 or 1.00387734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Aitra

Aitra’s total supply is 5,901,096 coins and its circulating supply is 5,553,976 coins. Aitra’s official website is aitra.io . Aitra’s official Twitter account is @AitraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aitra

