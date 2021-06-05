Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.40 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $64.41 million and $11.40 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00511924 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 383,726,266 coins and its circulating supply is 337,905,322 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

