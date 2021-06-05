Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

AEG stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Aegon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the period.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

