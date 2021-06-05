AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,106.29 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.29 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,162.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,434 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.