AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 6,303 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VGR opened at $14.50 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

