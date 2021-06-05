AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

