AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 2,554 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

