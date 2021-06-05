AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

MCD opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

