Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 918 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.