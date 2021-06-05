Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,071 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 323.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

