Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $826,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,408,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

