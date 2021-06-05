Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $730,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.98. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.