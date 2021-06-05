Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,299 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 115,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of ARES opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

