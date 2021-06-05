Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at CIBC

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.48.

AAV opened at C$4.35 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$818.29 million and a PE ratio of -45.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

