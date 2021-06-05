Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

AMD opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

