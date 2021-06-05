Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.50 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.29 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,927. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

