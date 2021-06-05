AdEx (ADX) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.37 or 0.01021226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.25 or 0.10158157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00053664 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

