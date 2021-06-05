Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADAG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Adagene stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24. Adagene has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $599.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAG. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $15,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $7,871,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

