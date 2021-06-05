Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Actinium has a market cap of $963,176.35 and approximately $18,252.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2,729.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,675,900 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.