Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $208,444.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

