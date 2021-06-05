Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

