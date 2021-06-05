Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 4,952 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 72.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $403.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.