Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 4,048 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

DGX opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

