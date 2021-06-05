Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 58,332 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 274.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

