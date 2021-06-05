AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 6.4%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 18,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,047,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,060,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.