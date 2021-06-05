Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after acquiring an additional 641,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.