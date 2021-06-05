Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $138.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

