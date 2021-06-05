A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 894,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $60,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 1,858,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,349. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $519,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,228 shares of company stock worth $10,965,781. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.