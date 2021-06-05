94,998 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,082,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCS opened at $13.05 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

