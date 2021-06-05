9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.