9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 413 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

FITB opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.