9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 62 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.