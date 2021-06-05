9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 153,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

