9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 155.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,211,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55,365 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.86.

