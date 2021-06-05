$83.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $83.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the lowest is $73.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $61.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $348.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. 444,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,337. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.56.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,222 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

