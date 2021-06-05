8,010 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $41.01 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.89.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

