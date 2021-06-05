770 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

BIIB opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

