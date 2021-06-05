$71.38 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post $71.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.35 million and the highest is $74.40 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $306.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.13 million to $313.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.77 million, with estimates ranging from $277.43 million to $302.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

